MOVES-SBICap UK, Mirabaud, Edison, Diversified Trust

CASEY, QUIRK & ASSOCIATES
The management consultancy firm appointed Kevin Quirk
chairman. Quirk, whose appointment came into effect on Friday,
succeeds John Casey, the company said.
DIVERSIFIED TRUST
The wealth management firm appointed R. Samuel Fraundorf its
chief investment officer.
MIRABAUD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset and wealth management provider appointed Ken
Nicholson and Trevor Fitzgerald to its European small and midcap
equity portfolio team.
SBICAP (UK) LTD
Sumit Jamuar has been appointed chief executive of SBICAP
(UK) Ltd, the UK subsidiary of the investment banking arm of the
State Bank of India.
EDISON
The equity advisory firm named Anna Bossong analyst in its
UK Technology Media Telecoms team, based in London.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)