MOVES-Lazard, Nomura, Royal London, RBC Global, KBS Realty

Aug 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KBS REALTY ADVISORS

The real estate investment manager named Clint Copulos as vice president of asset management for Portland, Oregon, and Sacramento, California.

GLOBAL X MANAGEMENT CO LLC

The provider of exchange-traded funds appointed Brian Diessner as head of sales and Chris Ciompi as head of marketing.

LAZARD MIDDLE MARKET

The subsidiary of financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd hired Nathan Pund as managing director in its consumer and retail group.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT UK LTD

The subsidiary of Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc appointed Andreas Koerner as head of marketing and client relations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The UK-based wholesale and institutional fund management company appointed John Burke as head of its institutional business.

FRP ADVISORY

The UK-based restructuring and advisory firm appointed Raj Mittal as partner to expand its Midlands business.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The asset management company named Alfred Lee as vice president, responsible for institutional business development.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada named Ken Tam as managing director and Head of Asia for RBC Investment Management. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)