MOVES-Lazard, Nomura, Royal London, RBC Global, KBS Realty

Aug 25 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday.
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
KBS REALTY ADVISORS
The real estate investment manager named Clint Copulos as
vice president of asset management for Portland, Oregon, and
Sacramento, California.
GLOBAL X MANAGEMENT CO LLC
The provider of exchange-traded funds appointed Brian
Diessner as head of sales and Chris Ciompi as head of marketing.
LAZARD MIDDLE MARKET
The subsidiary of financial advisory and asset management
firm Lazard Ltd hired Nathan Pund as managing director
in its consumer and retail group.
NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT UK LTD
The subsidiary of Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc
appointed Andreas Koerner as head of marketing and client
relations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The UK-based wholesale and institutional fund management
company appointed John Burke as head of its institutional
business.
FRP ADVISORY
The UK-based restructuring and advisory firm appointed Raj
Mittal as partner to expand its Midlands business.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The asset management company named Alfred Lee as vice
president, responsible for institutional business development.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada
named Ken Tam as managing director and Head of Asia for RBC
Investment Management.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)