MOVES- UBS Group

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 28 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss financial services company's Wealth Management Americas said it hired a team of four financial advisers from Morgan Stanley. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.