版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 29日 星期六 03:58 BJT

MOVES- UBS Group

Aug 28 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss financial services company's Wealth Management Americas said it hired a team of four financial advisers from Morgan Stanley. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

