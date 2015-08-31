MOVES-BNY Mellon, Mitsubishi UFJ, Deutsche Boerse, Arabesque

Aug 31 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon appointed Michelle Neal as president of BNY
Mellon Markets Group at the group's headquarters in New York,
replacing Kurt Woetzel, who recently retired.
** MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES LTD
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Hong Kong Ltd appointed Kennis
Wong executive director and head of Greater China for debt
capital markets.
** DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG
The stock market operator appointed Ashwin Kumar as global
head of product development.
** ARABESQUE
Georg Kell, founder of the United Nations' top corporate
sustainability programme, is set to be appointed as
vice-chairman at Anglo-German asset manager Arabesque, the firm
said on Monday.
** UNITED GULF BANK BSC
The Bahrain-based investment and commercial banker appointed
Chief Financial Officer Hussain Lalani as acting chief
executive.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)