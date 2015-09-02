CORRECTED-MOVES-Metlife, Nomura, Credit Suisse, Macquarie

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
(Corrects Strategic Value Partners item to say the firm is based in the United States, not the UK)
Sept 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** METLIFE
The life insurance provider appointed Bharat Kannan, head of employee benefits Asia, as chief distribution officer for Asia.
** GREAT EASTERN
The chief executive of British insurer Aviva's Asian unit has left to become chief executive of Great Eastern.
** NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Nomura appointed Lee Chee Pin as head of financial products and solutions for wealth management in Asia ex-Japan, based in Singapore.
** STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS LLC
U.S.-based investment firm Strategic Value Partners LLC (SVPGlobal) appointed Flip Huffard to its advisory council.
** CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse appointed William Nourse to its EMEA Financial Institutions Group (FIG) team as a managing director primarily covering UK financial institutions, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
** MACQUARIE GROUP
Australian holding company Macquarie Group's asset management business, Macquarie Specialised Investment Solutions (MSIS), appointed Guido Musso as managing director and Davide Alessandrini as director. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.