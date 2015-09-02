MOVES- Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Prudential, Deutsche Bank, Aon

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Sept 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley, the world's largest retail brokerage by number of advisers, said it hired two brokers from Citigroup Inc's private banking unit.
** BARCLAYS PLC
Investment bank Barclays Plc said it had hired Zach Jordan, previously a managing director at Citigroup Inc's global energy group, as a managing director in its natural resources group, based in Houston.
** DEUTSCHE BANK
Zar Amrolia, the former co-head of fixed income and currencies at Deutsche Bank who stepped aside last November to take on a new technology development role, is to leave the bank at the end of September, according to one person familiar with the information.
** BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) hired Sanjeev Kumar from Royal Bank of Scotland to lead a newly created team to help corporates with financing and investment needs across Asia, excluding Japan, and Oceania.
** AON PLC
Insurance broker Aon Plc's UK health and benefits business appointed James Monk and Gisele de Werra to its defined contribution (DC) team.
** PRUDENTIAL PLC
Prudential Plc's the investment unit M&G Investments named Ominder Dhillon global head of institutional distribution.
** AXA SA
Axa Investment Managers, a unit of French insurer Axa SA, appointed Laurent Clavel as a senior international economist for its research and investment strategy team.
** BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
Wealth manager Boston Private, a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings, appointed George Dixon senior vice president in its commercial lending division. (Compiled by Manish Parashar)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.