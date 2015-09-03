MOVES- HSBC, UBS, Daiwa Capital, Baird, Pioneer Investments

Sept 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS

Europe's biggest bank has appointed Efe Kapanci head of mergers and acquisitions in the Middle East and North Africa, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking unit of Japanese bank Daiwa has hired Gary Hibbard as an executive director in its fixed income trading division.

UBS

Gaetano Bassolino, the head of FIG and emerging markets client solutions for the EMEA region at UBS, is to move to Asia to take on the role of head of debt capital markets clients solutions for the region, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The investment company named David Silk as director of U.S. business development at its North American headquarters in Boston.

ASHBURTON INVESTMENTS

The Africa-based investment manager appointed Tim Townsend intermediary distribution executive to bolster its distribution team in the Channel Islands.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment firm appointed John Black institutional business development officer and senior vice president in the United States.

BAIRD

The company appointed Thomas Fetzer as managing director and head of DACH Investment Banking in Frankfurt.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS

Chief Financial Officer Barrett Brown is leaving the hedge fund management company to spend more time with his family, a person briefed on the situation said. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)