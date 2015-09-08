MOVES-UBS, Goldman, Citi, BofA Merrill, Societe Generale, Deutsche Bourse

(Adds Goldman, Deutsche Bourse, Citigroup, KBW, BNY Mellon, Willis Group Holdings, BofA Merrill, Societe Generale)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

UBS GROUP AG

UBS's Wealth Management Americas said it hired a team of four financial advisers with about $6 billion in assets under management from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG

Ilan Gotsman will assume an advisory role in Deutsche Boerse's derivatives business with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

CITIGROUP INC

Philip Drury has been promoted to Citigroup's head of capital markets origination for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

KEEFE BRUYETTE & WOODS LLC

The boutique investment bank, a unit of Stifel Financial Corp, appointed Neil Chawhan as managing director for its insurance investment banking group.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

The U.S. bank said it appointed Chris Mone regional president of its wealth management office in Los Angeles, effective Sept. 1.

ASSOCIATION FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS IN EUROPE

European bank trade group elected Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Michael Cole-Fontayn as chairman.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

Willis North America, a unit of a unit of insurance broker Willis Group, appointed David Wightman as senior vice president and west region surety practice leader of North America.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The U.S. bank said its merchant banking division hired the former head of U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp , Louis Chenevert, as an exclusive adviser.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Prasad Gollakota has joined the bank's Sydney office as head of capital solutions for Australia.

SOCIETE GENERALE CIB

The French bank has named Laurent Morel as head of debt capital markets for Asia Pacific.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Sabrina Priester senior director of trade, receivables and supplier finance origination for German-speaking markets, effective immediately.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The wealth manager named Douglas Gee head of sales for its asset servicing business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

CF PARTNERS

The UK-based investment firm named Phil Cuthbertson as managing director responsible for oil trading within its sales and trading division.

BCS GLOBAL MARKETS

The unit of BCS Financial Group appointed Adam Wood director in its prime brokerage sales team in London.

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Nearly a third of employees in GE's European Sponsor Finance business are preparing to join Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe (SMBCE) in September following the $2.2 billion sale of the unit earlier this year, banking sources said.

M&G REAL ESTATE

The unit of asset manager M&G appointed Paul Crosbie head of its industrials team.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA appointed Nader Purschaker head of institutional sales for Germany on Sept. 1.

KAMES CAPITAL

The investment firm named Euan Weir investment manager with responsibility for Asian equities. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)