MOVES-Cowen, Deutsche Bank, Banco Santander, Deloitte & Touche

(Adds Cowen Group, Cording Real Estate, Deutsche, Banco Santander, RA Capital Management, Deloitte & Touche)

Sept 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

COWEN GROUP INC

The financial services firm appointed Lorie Beers as managing director and head of special situations.

CORDING REAL ESTATE GROUP

The UK-based asset manager appointed Rodney Bysh as its joint chief executive officer.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank hired Evans Haji-Touma from HSBC to be global head of coverage for alternative capital providers within the bank's corporate finance business, a newly created role.

BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA

The Brazilian bank named Chairman Sérgio Rial as chief executive officer, as the nation's third-largest private-sector lender moves toward regaining ground lost to homegrown competitors in recent years.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

The hedge fund firm hired Christopher Wolf as its chief financial officer as it builds out its team.

DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

The accounting firm recently appointed Robert Zakem as director for its regulatory and compliance practice for investment management firms.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The insurance broker's unit Willis North America appointed Eric Silverstein as senior vice president of National Casualty North America, effective immediately.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The boutique investment bank appointed Doug Rooney managing director in its strategic consulting business. [ID:nL4N11F53Y

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The banking firm appointed Jonathan Cavenagh as executive director and head of EM Asia FX Strategy.

Separately, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the bank's asset management unit, appointed Diana Amoa senior portfolio manager in its local currency emerging markets debt team.

SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Swiss banking group SYZ Group appointed Hartwig Kos co-head of its multi-asset team, effective Oct. 15.

HAITONG BANK

The unit of investment firm Haitong Securities Co Ltd appointed Miranda Carr senior analyst and head of Chinese thematic research.

ICBC STANDARD BANK

The UK-based bank appointed Andy Highman head of fixed income and currency sales for companies and banks.

SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP

The UK-based asset manager appointed Simon Steele and Neil Mitchell fund managers. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)