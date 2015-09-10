MOVES-Citizens Bank, Mizuho Bank, Mirae Asset Global Investments, HSBC

(Adds Citizens Bank, Mizuho Bank Ltd (USA), Mirae Asset Global
Investments (USA), HSBC Holdings, British Bankers' Association)
MIZUHO BANK LTD (USA)(MZFGEU.UL)
The unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc appointed
Richard Thompson senior vice president and co-head of its U.S.
Private Placements group.
MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS (USA) LLC
The asset management firm hired four investment analysts to
expand its equity research team in the United States.
CITIZENS BANK
The unit of Citizens Financial Group Inc named John
Bahnken president of its wealth management business, effective
Oct. 5.
HSBC HOLDINGS
James Milligan, head of trading for HSBC in the Middle East
and North Africa, has left his position in the past week, a
banking source said. Praveen Gupta, head of corporate sales in
the MENA region, had also left HSBC, the source said.
BRITISH BANKERS' ASSOCIATION
Britain's main banking lobby group said Credit Suisse
banker Noreen Doyle would next month become its
chairperson, the first woman to take the role.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank said it appointed David Ratliff its Asia Pacific
head of public sector banking.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The UBS Group AG unit appointed Sofia Sool head of
wealth management for central and eastern Europe in its London
global emerging markets team.
CHIRON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
The investment manager appointed Kristen Richards as chief
compliance officer and managing director and Shailendra Panchal
as chief risk officer.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management unit of Aviva Plc appointed John
Osborn to its real estate team based in London.
WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP
The investment manager appointed Lucinda Crabtree, Richard
Lockington and Harry Raikes as investment analysts.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
The broker and research provider appointed Nick Johnston as
managing director and head of European sales trading.
DANSKE BANK
The Denmark-based bank has appointed Christian Blinkenberg
and Christian Lindholm as co-heads to its Danish corporate
finance unit.
TMF GROUP
The Netherlands-based outsourced business services provider
appointed Sue Lawrence managing director for the UK.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The British fund manager said it appointed Dong-Ki Kim a
senior manager in Seoul.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The custody bank said it appointed Sunil Daswani head of its
international securities lending across Europe, the Middle East,
Africa and Asia-Pacific.
BRUNSWICK REAL ESTATE
The investment bank appointed Martin Wiwen-Nilsson to its
group management committee.
