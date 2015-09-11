MOVES-HSBC, BMO, Credit Suisse, Oppenheimer, Gain Capital

(Adds The Clearing House, HSBC, Oppenheimer and Gain Capital
Holdings)
THE CLEARING HOUSE ASSOCIATION
The oldest banking association and payments company in the
United States appointed Greg Baer as president.
HSBC HOLDINGS
Europe's biggest bank by market value has named Frederic
Gabizon, who is head head of European public sector and French
debt capital markets, and Philippe Lespagnol, head of asset
finance for France, as co-heads of capital financing for the
country.
OPPENHEIMER & CO INC
The unit of Oppenheimer Holdings appointed Marc
Cabrera head of its healthcare investment banking business.
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC
Online trading services provider named Nigel Rose as its
chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1.
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
The unit of Impax Asset Management Group Plc
appointed David Winborne senior portfolio manager.
BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management unit of Bank of Montreal
appointed Luis Martin Hoyos head of sales for Spain,
effective immediately.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
The Switzerland-based financial services firm named Joachim
Ringer managing director and co-head of investment banking for
Germany and Austria, effective Jan. 1.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The unit of French bank Societe Generale appointed
Alvaro Huete deputy head of global finance and head of global
finance for UK.
