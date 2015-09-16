MOVES-Mizuho, MSD Capital, New York Life, BdB, Intermediate Capital

(Adds MSD Capital)
Sept 16 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
New York Life Investment Management LLC (NYLIM) said it
named Naim Abou-Jaoude chairman of its international arm.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP
The asset management firm said it hired Bindesh Savjani as
global chief risk officer from Aberdeen Asset Management.
MSD CAPITAL LP
The investment firm, which manages the capital of
billionaire Michael Dell and his family, appointed Douglas
Londal as a partner and head of its private equity business.
AMUNDI
The European Asset management firm Amundi appointed Fabrice
Bay senior portfolio manager. Bay will be based in London and
report to Nicholas Melhuish, who is the head of Amundi's global
equities team.
BDB
The German banking association has picked Berenberg Chief
Executive Hans-Walter Peters as its new president, following
Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitchen, whose term
expires in April.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC
The London-based securities and investment banking arm of
Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc said it hired Andrew
Feachem and Juan Carlos Martorell to co-head its structured
solutions team.
TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS
The unit of New York-based alternative investment firm
Angelo Gordon & Co, appointed two vice presidents. Betsy Booth
and Michael LaBelle, who joined the firm in August, will expand
the company's team that underwrites loans to middle market
companies.
STANHOPE CAPITAL
The UK-based investment manager said it appointed Bernard
Kalfon as partner to expand its client base in France and
Israel.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru)