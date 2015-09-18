MOVES-Deutsche Bank. Robeco, Bank Of America, Marsh

(Adds Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, Marsh)
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank is set to appoint a new manager to lead its
retail and corporate banking division in Germany after the two
co-heads step down at the end of the month, according to a note
to staff.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank named Deutsche Bank AG senior executive
John Utendahl as executive vice chairman of its global corporate
and investment banking, Bloomberg reported.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS FINANCIAL NETWORK
A team of five advisers opened an independent practice with
Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in Redondo Beach,
California.
MARSH
The insurance broking and risk management firm named Thomas
Fuhrman as managing director for cyber security consulting at
its Marsh Risk Consulting (MRC) business.
ROBECO NV
The Dutch asset manager appointed David Steyn to succeed
Roderick Munsters as chief executive on Nov. 1.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The European asset manager appointed Katharine Photiou as
head of Workplace DC - product & proposition.
LEGAL & GENERAL PROPERTY
The unit of asset manager Legal & General Investment
Management appointed Stephen Murden as residential development
manager.
NUTMEG
The online investment management service provider appointed
Martin Stead as chief revenue officer.
