MOVES-Deutsche Bank. Robeco, Bank Of America, Marsh

Sept 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank is set to appoint a new manager to lead its retail and corporate banking division in Germany after the two co-heads step down at the end of the month, according to a note to staff.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank named Deutsche Bank AG senior executive John Utendahl as executive vice chairman of its global corporate and investment banking, Bloomberg reported.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS FINANCIAL NETWORK

A team of five advisers opened an independent practice with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in Redondo Beach, California.

MARSH

The insurance broking and risk management firm named Thomas Fuhrman as managing director for cyber security consulting at its Marsh Risk Consulting (MRC) business.

ROBECO NV

The Dutch asset manager appointed David Steyn to succeed Roderick Munsters as chief executive on Nov. 1.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The European asset manager appointed Katharine Photiou as head of Workplace DC - product & proposition.

LEGAL & GENERAL PROPERTY

The unit of asset manager Legal & General Investment Management appointed Stephen Murden as residential development manager.

NUTMEG

The online investment management service provider appointed Martin Stead as chief revenue officer. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)