MOVES- Citi, Acadian Asset, Brown Brother Harriman, Standard Life

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
Sept 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The Citigroup Inc unit that offers private banking services for wealthy clients said it promoted Gretta Rusanow to head advisory services in its Law Firm Group.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The global investment bank named Jonathan Penkin to a newly created role of head of growth markets, equity capital markets (ECM), betting on the increased importance of companies in China, Africa and central Europe in global dealmaking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The Swiss bank said it had appointed John Woods its investment chief for private banking and wealth management in Asia Pacific.
FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC
David Markus and Maggie Arvedlund, managing directors at the investment management firm's hedge fund business, are leaving the company after the fund they helped run is likely to be phased out, according to people familiar with the matter.
ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The investment management firm said it appointed Kurt Livermore as portfolio manager.
BROWN BROTHER HARRIMAN & CO
The U.S. private bank said William Tyree would take over the reins from Douglas "Digger" Donohue from January.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS LTD
The investment management service provider appointed Andrew Marshall vice president of its Canadian institutional sales.
CLIPSTONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The real estate investment management firm appointed Andrew Windle as a fund manager.
BREVAN HOWARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The UK-based investment company's Mark Hillery has stepped down as a partner, according to a filing by the hedge fund firm with Britain's Companies House and to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
DEPOSITORY TRUST & CLEARING CORP
The post-trade financial services company named ex-CFTC official Mark Wetjen as managing director.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Alex Stanic portfolio manager in its global equities team.
MARKEL INTERNATIONAL LTD
The unit of U.S.-based insurer Markel Corp named Hu Qianhai as head of its business in China, with the aim of providing local solutions for insurers. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
