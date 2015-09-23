MOVES-RBS, Allianz Global, BATS, Russell Investments

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
Sept 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Richard Bartlett, Eric Capp and Nicholas Bamber are leaving RBS as part of a reshuffle of the bank's wholesale business, according to several sources. Bartlett was head of UK client coverage, Bamber was in charge of UK corporate coverage while Eric Capp ran syndication for all products.
BATS GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC
The exchange operator appointed Kal Chan director of market data sales and Robert Marrocco director of listings.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The global asset manager said it named Elise Cardon portfolio manager for its global currency management and trading team.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE AND SPECIALTY
The Allianz SE unit appointed Brian Kirwan chief executive of its UK operations, effective Oct. 1.
FUTURE GENERALI
The Indian insurer named Jyoti Vaswani chief investment officer for its life insurance business, effective immediately.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP
UK-based actuaries and pensions consultants said it hired Lucy Blanchard as senior client account manager for its workplace wealth team.
ASSOCIATION OF CHARTERED CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANTS
The association said Arthur Lee had been elected chairman and Alice Yip vice chairman for the 2015-16 term in Hong Kong. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.