MOVES-Deutsche, Colony American Finance, HSBC, BofA Merrill Lynch

DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank said Celeste Guth would join as managing
director and co-head of its global Financial Institutions Group
(FIG).
COLONY AMERICAN FINANCE
The financier for investor-owned single family rental
portfolios, appointed Christopher Hoeffel as chief financial
officer.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Well-known industry veteran Edward Marrinan will be the
banking company's new head of credit strategy for North America,
sources told IFR on Thursday.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP
The financial services provider appointed Marie-Helene
McAndrew managing director in its asset management business.
GOLDPOINT PARTNERS
The private equity manager named Scott Higbee senior
managing principal and head of business development.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS
The unit of Allianz SE appointed Mike Riddell
fixed-income portfolio manager for its UK business, effective
Oct. 1.
LA FRANCAISE GLOBAL INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS
The investment solutions provider named Michael
Hattab-Maruani senior credit portfolio manager.
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The fund management group said it added Antonio Forte to its
international sales team.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The unit of Bank of America Corp has named Yang Xia
as head of greater China equities, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters on Thursday.
UBS GROUP AG
The financial services provider has promoted James Marriott
to lead its financial institutions group debt capital markets
business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The appointment is
effective immediately, according to an internal memo.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm said it hired Mark Herzinger in its financial
services office in New York to focus on global compliance and
reporting.
ALLIANCE TRUST
The investment trust said on Thursday it had appointed Chris
Samuel and Karl Sternberg as non-executive directors following
consultation with its largest shareholders, which include
activist fund Elliott Advisors.
