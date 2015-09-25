MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Personal Capital, Russell Investments

(Adds Deutsche Bank and Personal Capital)
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank hired Sebastien Galy as director of
foreign-exchange strategy, Bloomberg reported.
PERSONAL CAPITAL
The financial adviser appointed Mark Goines its chief
marketing officer.
FBR & CO
The investment bank said it hired Carter Driscoll to its
equity research business.
BROOKDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
The investment management firm appointed Jessica Spruiell
managing director of operations and Hardin Sullivan managing
director of business development.
FINANCE WALES GROUP
The company, which provides funding to small- and
medium-sized businesses in Wales, said Gareth Bullock would
replace Ian Johnson as chairman, effective Oct. 1.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset manager made two hires and promoted company
veteran Mike Reardon to boost its institutional consultant
relations practice in the United States.
