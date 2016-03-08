MOVES- Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank

BRIEF-Equity Lifestyle Properties says settles California lawsuits
* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc says company reaffirms previously issued guidance ranges for 2016
(Adds Citigroup and Opus Bank)
March 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank hired Armando Diaz managing director and global head of cash trading.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The bank tapped Susie Scher to run its Americas investment grade capital markets and risk management group - a new group that combines financing and risk management solutions.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank has appointed Mark Keene global co-head of technology, media and telecom (TMT) investment banking, replacing Chris Colpitts, who left to join buyout firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd.
OPUS BANK
The bank said on Tuesday that Richard Kovalcheck had joined as director, income property banking, San Diego region.
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC
The company's subsidiary appointed Daniel Krsicka executive director in its consumer investment banking business.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY
The unit of Germany's Allianz Group appointed Elke Vagenende head of market management UK, effective April.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
The firm appointed Christopher Coles business development executive of its intermediary and private client propositions. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc says company reaffirms previously issued guidance ranges for 2016
* Sallie Mae reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Leidos Holdings Inc - total contract value of approximately $22 million