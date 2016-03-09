MOVES- BNY Mellon, Intermediate Capital, Russell Investments

March 9 The following financial services
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The wholly owned global asset management unit of London
Stock Exchange Group Plc, appointed Fons Lute as client
portfolio manager, effective immediately.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
The asset manager said it appointed Zak Summerscale the head
of Europe and Asia Pacific for its credit fund management
business.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank named Christine Gill head of its investor solutions
group, a unit of the company's asset servicing business.
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji)