MOVES-Elliott Management, Goldman, Mizuho, Citigroup

March 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

ELLIOT MANAGEMENT CORP

Rich Rosenblum, the former head of global oil derivatives trading at Goldman Sachs and most recently an energy trader at the $27 billion hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, is no longer with the company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Sanjeev Mehra, one of the pioneers of the private equity business at Goldman Sachs, will retire after nearly 30 years of service, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA

The investment banking unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group said Chief Executive John Koudounis resigned to pursue other opportunities.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank is hiring a new team of investment bankers who cater to midsized companies, four years after dismantling a similar business, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

CITIGROUP INC

Senior investment bankers Zubaid Ahmad and Brad Coleman will be leading a new group at the bank, focused on better serving clients that are private equity firms, hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

UBS

The firm has hired Lynn Challenger from Bridgewater Associates as head of trading for equities and other areas to bolster its asset management business.

AAREAL BANK

The Germany-based bank has appointed Christiane Kunisch-Wolff as chief risk officer with effect from March 15, it said. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Vishaka George)