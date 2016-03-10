MOVES-Elliott Management, Goldman, Mizuho, Citigroup

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds Elliott Management, Goldman Sachs)
March 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ELLIOT MANAGEMENT CORP
Rich Rosenblum, the former head of global oil derivatives trading at Goldman Sachs and most recently an energy trader at the $27 billion hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, is no longer with the company, according to a person familiar with the matter.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Sanjeev Mehra, one of the pioneers of the private equity business at Goldman Sachs, will retire after nearly 30 years of service, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.
MIZUHO SECURITIES USA
The investment banking unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group said Chief Executive John Koudounis resigned to pursue other opportunities.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank is hiring a new team of investment bankers who cater to midsized companies, four years after dismantling a similar business, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
CITIGROUP INC
Senior investment bankers Zubaid Ahmad and Brad Coleman will be leading a new group at the bank, focused on better serving clients that are private equity firms, hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
UBS
The firm has hired Lynn Challenger from Bridgewater Associates as head of trading for equities and other areas to bolster its asset management business.
AAREAL BANK
The Germany-based bank has appointed Christiane Kunisch-Wolff as chief risk officer with effect from March 15, it said. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Vishaka George)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback