MOVES- Bridgewater Associates, Bank of America

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES
The largest hedge fund manager in the world hired Jon
Rubinstein, a longtime technology executive who spent years
working with Steve Jobs at Apple. Rubinstein is set to join
Bridgewater as co-Chief Executive Officer in May, according to a
memo.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank fired at least 15 senior bankers at its
investment-banking unit in Asia this week, Bloomberg reported on
Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Among those
fired were three managing directors and 12 directors, Bloomberg
reported.
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)