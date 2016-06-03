MOVES-Goldman, PwC, Jefferies, Guggenheim

(Adds Guggenheim, Owl Rock, EY)
June 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The co-head of U.S. commercial real estate finance at the
Wall Street bank has left to start a new fund that will invest
in real estate debt, sources familiar with the matter told IFR.
JEFFERIES LLC
David Weaver said he had retired from Jefferies after nine
years as chief executive and chairman of the U.S. investment
bank's international operations.
GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES LLC
Veteran natural resources investment banker Carlos Fierro
has joined Guggenheim Securities LLC as a senior adviser, a
spokesman for the investment bank said.
OWL ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS
Craig Packer, the former co-head of leveraged finance in the
Americas at Goldman Sachs, has started at the investment firm
Owl Rock Capital Partners, according to sources.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP
The audit and advisory firm said it named Martyn Curragh as
chief financial officer in the United States, effective July 1.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LEGAL LLP
PwC Legal said it appointed Laetitia Costa head of its
banking and finance team in London.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
Accounting services firm Ernst & Young LLP said it had made
five appointments.
ASHURST LLP
Dave Rome, the head of loan markets for the Europe, Middle
East and Africa region at Royal Bank of Scotland, has
joined Ashurst as the law firm's strategic director for
corporate lending.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC
The bank holding company named Ronald Nicolas Jr chief
financial officer and senior executive vice president of the
company and the bank, effective May 31.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)