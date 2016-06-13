MOVES- Aviva Investors, AIG, Vontobel, HSBC, Aon, Gulf Capital

(Adds Aviva Investors, AIG, Demica, ICBC Standard)
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc
said it appointed Anne Whitaker to its board with immediate
effect.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The insurer said it named Eric Taylor senior vice president,
independent annuity and accident and health (A&H) distribution.
DEMICA
UK-based boutique capital markets firm Demica said it added
three new roles to strengthen its team in London.
ICBC STANDARD BANK
The bank has named Rene Baars as head of its international
commodity coverage, overseeing the bank's relationships with
global commodities traders.
VONTOBEL
The Swiss private bank said it hired Bernhard Breiter to
lead its new team of private banking advisers, who will advise
wealthy private clients in Australia.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC has appointed Kapil Seth as regional head of
securities services in the Middle East and North Africa, the
bank said in a statement on Monday.
AON PLC
UK-based Aon Plc's human resources and consulting
services unit Aon Hewitt hired Alison Trusty as hedge fund
researcher in its liquid alternatives manager research team, the
company said.
GULF CAPITAL
Mahmoud Atalla, previously co-head of distressed debt and
loan trading at HSBC, has left the bank to join Abu
Dhabi-based private equity firm Gulf Capital, the chief
executive of Gulf Capital said on Monday.
BLP INSURANCE
UK-based insurance agency BLP Insurance said it appointed
Samantha Ferneley as business development executive.
