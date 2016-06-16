MOVES- Citigroup, Pictet, Royal London Asset Management

(Adds Citigroup)
June 16 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank said David Cohen, the head of its Europe, Middle
East and Africa (EMEA) flow credit trading, would leave the
bank.
PICTET
The Swiss private bank named Nicolas Pictet senior partner
to replace 64-year-old Jacques de Saussure, who is retiring, a
spokesman said.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The UK-based company hired Henry Lowson to replace Victoria
Stewart as manager of its UK Smaller Companies fund.
MAREX SPECTRON
The London-based commodities broker appointed Matthew France
head of institutional sales for its metals unit in Asia.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)