MOVES-BlackRock, JPMorgan, Barclays, Morgan Stanley

BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest asset manager appointed Kate Moore as
chief equity strategist for the Americas, according to a memo
provided by the firm.
IFM INVESTORS
The fund manager named Chris Newton as executive director
for responsible investment.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank appointed Aloke Gupte as head of equity-linked in
the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, replacing Alex Large,
who is stepping down and taking a sabbatical.
BARCLAYS PLC
Marco Baldini has been appointed head of European bond
syndicate at Barclays, according to an internal memo seen by
IFR, as the bank continues a reshuffle of its fixed income
primary market franchise.
MORGAN STANLEY
The Wall Street bank has appointed lawyer Mark Rawlinson
chairman of UK investment banking, a newly created position at
the bank.
BOFA MERRILL LYNCH
The second-largest U.S. bank by assets has appointed Devesh
Ashra and Conan Tam co-heads of Asia Pacific debt solutions,
effective immediately, according to an internal email seen by
IFR.
PILLARSTONE
The platform set up by U.S. private equity firm KKR to
manage underperforming bank assets in Europe and provide
additional capital has made three senior hires in London as part
of its build up.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm named Ian Tyler as a managing
director in its financial industry advisory services team in
Europe.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The London-based asset manager firm named Carl Short as director
of engagement in Hermes EOS, its shareholder advisory
firm.
HANNAM & PARTNERS
The mining and resources industry advisory firm set up by
former JP Morgan banker Ian Hannam, said it appointed Ingo
Hofmaier and Andrew Chubb as new partners.
