MOVES-AXA, Legal & General

DANSKE BANK
Danske Bank has hired Jason Mann as senior credit syndicate
manager in its debt capital markets business.
ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH
The asset management firm said it appointed Steve Mace as
executive vice president.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS (AXA IM)
The asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed
David Shaw deputy manager of the AXA Framlington American Growth
Fund, a UK unit trust, and the AXA World Funds Framlington
American Growth Fund, a cross-border fund.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The UK insurer's pension risk transfer business appointed
Ashu Bhargava as a director in strategic
transactions.
