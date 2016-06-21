MOVES-AXA, Legal & General

(Adds Danske Bank, ACR Alpine Capital Research)

June 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DANSKE BANK

Danske Bank has hired Jason Mann as senior credit syndicate manager in its debt capital markets business.

ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH

The asset management firm said it appointed Steve Mace as executive vice president.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS (AXA IM)

The asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed David Shaw deputy manager of the AXA Framlington American Growth Fund, a UK unit trust, and the AXA World Funds Framlington American Growth Fund, a cross-border fund.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The UK insurer's pension risk transfer business appointed Ashu Bhargava as a director in strategic transactions. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Manish Parashar)