MOVES- Bank of America, UBS, Integro Insurance Brokers

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
BofA-ML has appointed former Greenhill co-CEO Luca
Ferrari head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Europe,
Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo sent on
Thursday.
UBS
UBS has hired Carlos Mendoza as head of debt capital markets
and client solutions for Latin America, adding to a list of new
hires covering the region, a source told IFR on Thursday.
INTEGRO INSURANCE BROKERS
The broker and risk management firm named Andrew Behrends
chief financial officer.
FITCH RATINGS
Fitch named Dominique Netter an independent director,
succeeding George Miller, whose term ends in November.
