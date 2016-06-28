MOVES- Citadel, Credit Agricole, Union Bancaire Privée

June 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITADEL LLC

The firm named Morgan Stanley veteran Steven Lieblich chief technology officer of its hedge fund business.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVÉE SA

The company appointed Cristina Jarrin senior portfolio manager in its Paris-based convertible bonds team.

JLT RE

The reinsurance broking and consultancy division of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc appointed Mark Shumway as global head of strategic advisory.

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

The UK-based investment bank and brokerage promoted Roddy Buchanan to head of its wealth management division, and appointed Rupert Yeoward as deputy head of the unit.

CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK

The banking arm of the Credit Agricole Group appointed Gerard Vincitore as a managing director in its structured finance advisory group for the Americas region.

(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)