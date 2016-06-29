MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Old Mutual, Standard Chartered Bank

June 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The investment bank's wealth management unit named Sam Petrucci head of wealth planning for the Americas.

BRINKER CAPITAL

The independent investment management firm said Jason Moore, a former Morgan Stanley managing director, has joined as chief administrative officer.

OLD MUTUAL PLC

The UK-based holding company's wealth management unit named Mark Nash head of global bonds to bolster its fixed income team.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

Patrick Dupont-Liot has joined Standard Chartered Bank as executive director in the European DCM corporates team. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)