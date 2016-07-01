版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 20:10 BJT

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Evercore, Towergate

July 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Srinivas Siripurapu regional head of private banking for ASEAN and South Asia region.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

Federico Montero has been named head of Evercore's European real estate portfolio solutions team.

TOWERGATE FINANCE PLC

The Insurance company appointed Kay Martin as its commercial director.

INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF DEPOSIT INSURERS

Kumudini Hajra has been made senior policy and research adviser to the International Association of Deposit Insurers.

(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐