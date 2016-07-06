MOVES- Houlihan Lokey, Towergate, Liquidnet

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The debt restructuring adviser has hired Zaman Khan and Christian Scharf to expand its illiquid financial assets practice in Europe.
TOWERGATE
The independently owned insurance intermediary in the UK appointed Brian Hardwick chief risk officer in its executive committee.
LIQUIDNET
The institutional trading network firm appointed Rebecca Healey head of market structure and strategy.
LENDINVEST LTD
The UK-based online specialist mortgage lender, appointed Mike Nuttall as its first vice president of engineering. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)