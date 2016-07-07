MOVES-Lazard, ING Bank, AXA IM, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LAZARD LTD :
The financial advisory and asset management firm has hired former European Central Bank board member and senior German politician, Joerg Asmussen, as a managing director in financial advisory to work with sovereign and corporate clients across Europe, Reuters IFR reported.
ING BANK
The unit of ING Groep NV said Gerrit Stoelinga would succeed Mark Newman as head of wholesale banking in Asia, effective Sept. 1.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of AXA SA appointed Alix Chosson energy fundamentals analyst in its responsible investment team.
M&G INVESTMENTS LTD
The asset manager promoted John Olsen from deputy to manager of the M&G European Select Fund, effective July 11.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Tara Smyth the head of its Middle East market team. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.