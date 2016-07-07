MOVES-PwC, Barclays, HSBC

(Adds Barclays, HSBC, PwC)
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS
The audit and advisory firm has appointed Bob Saada as U.S.
deals leader, responsible for overseeing professionals who
advice corporate and private equity firms through transactions.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank appointed Paul Heffernan as head of cross-border
sales for securities services in EMEA.
BARCLAYS PLC
Tony Whittemore, a former senior banker at Deutsche Bank
, is joining Barclays as executive chairman of mergers
and acquisitions in New York starting on Thursday, the
London-based bank said in an internal memo.
LAZARD LTD :
The financial advisory and asset management firm has hired
former European Central Bank board member and senior German
politician, Joerg Asmussen, as a managing director in financial
advisory to work with sovereign and corporate clients across
Europe, Reuters IFR reported.
ING BANK
The unit of ING Groep NV said Gerrit Stoelinga
would succeed Mark Newman as head of wholesale banking in Asia,
effective Sept. 1.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of AXA SA appointed Alix Chosson energy
fundamentals analyst in its responsible investment team.
M&G INVESTMENTS LTD
The asset manager promoted John Olsen from deputy to manager
of the M&G European Select Fund, effective July 11.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Tara Smyth
the head of its Middle East market team.
