MOVES- Goldman Sachs, HSBC

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Jose Manuel Barroso, a former president of the European
Commission, has joined Goldman Sachs as a non-executive chairman
in its international business and adviser to the wider group,
Reuters IFR reported.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC's head of UK equity markets Antony Isaacs has left the
bank as part of the continuing restructuring of its investment
banking division, sources with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Friday.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)