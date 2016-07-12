MOVES- JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, BNY Mellon

(Adds BNY Mellon, AXA IM, Two Sigma and others)
July 12 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
JPMORGAN CHASE AND CO
The Wall Street bank named Kevin Latter as head of
investment banking in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank appointed three senior bankers to its
investment banking and capital markets team in China.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank hired Ben Adubi in its sovereign,
supranational and agency syndicate team, according to two
sources familiar with the matter. His appointment will be
effective September.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment bank has appointed Esteban Colon to the newly
created role of wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed
Jean-Christophe Menioux chief financial officer and general
secretary.
TWO SIGMA
The technology-driven investment manager named Karyn
Williams as head of client solutions, effective July 18.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm hired Adrian Bender as portfolio
adviser and Sergey Goncharov as credit analyst in its fixed
income business.
CAIXABANK SA
The Spanish bank has appointed Ainhoa Landa to head its debt
capital markets origination business as part of a broader
reshuffle of syndicate and origination.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
The independent multinational broker hired Robert Darling
and Stephen Farrell to its Asia Pacific electronic trading team
in Hong Kong.
DBS PRIVATE BANK
The unit of Singapore's DBS Bank Ltd appointed
Jeremy Parlons head of UK market wealth management.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The investment bank hired two senior advisers, Larry
DeAngelo and Paul Simpson, in the business services industry as
managing directors.
