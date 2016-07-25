MOVES-HSBC, CIBC, PWC, Deutsche Bank, UBS, Raymond James, Lazard

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
July 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LAZARD LTD
The financial advisory and asset management firm appointed Christopher Mulshine managing director in its private capital advisory group, effective immediately.
HSBC PRIVATE BANK
The unit of HSBC Holding Plc appointed Joe Abruzzo as business head of North America.
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
The Canada-based bank said on Monday it named Goldman Sachs executive Michelle Khalili as managing director of its newly formed private capital team.
PWC
The audit and advisory firm named Joe Atkinson technology, infocomm, entertainment & media advisory leader and Paige Hayes its entertainment, media & communications advisory leader.
DEUTSCHE BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Deutsche Bank AG appointed Steven Mattus as the head of global products and solutions for the Americas region.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss bank appointed Javier Oficialdegui and Laurent Bouvier as co-heads of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) sector client coverage and origination, according to an internal memo.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES
A $7 billion team of retirement planners, who were with Wells Fargo & Co, will now work with Raymond James Financial Services, a part of Raymond James Financial Inc .
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Jim Ratigan, who left his post at Deutsche Bank as head of Americas mergers and acquisitions earlier this month, has agreed to join U.S. healthcare investment banking boutique Leerink Partners LLC, a Leerink spokesman said on Monday. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
