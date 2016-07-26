MOVES-Deutsche Bank, UBS Asset Management, Societe Generale, UniCredit

July 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Edward Tsui has left JPMorgan Chase & Co to join
Deutsche Bank as head of debt syndicate, Asia.
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of UBS Group AG named Hayden Briscoe head
of fixed income, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The financial services provider has appointed new group
country heads for Switzerland and Japan.
UNICREDIT SPA
UniCredit has confirmed that its current head of corporate
and investment banking, Gianni Franco Papa, has been promoted to
general manager, a new role with wider responsibilities across
the group.
HSBC MIDDLE EAST
The Middle East business of HSBC Holdings Plc said
it had appointed Georges Elhedery as its chief executive for the
Middle East and North Africa region with immediate effect.
PETER J. SOLOMON CO LP
The U.S. boutique investment bank has hired Scott Moses and
Greg Grambling to head its food retail and restaurant investment
banking practice, a spokeswoman for the bank said.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)