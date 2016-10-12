MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HKEX, Saudi Hollandi Bank, Marsh

Oct 12 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German banker has hired Mohamed Atmani as the head of
its financial sponsors coverage in Asia Pacific from Swiss bank
UBS, the company said in an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD
The Hong Kong bourse has appointed the former general
manager of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange as the head of its
new commodities platform in mainland China, it said.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The British asset manager has set up a new team in Singapore
headed by Choon Wah Wong as it steps up its growth strategy in
Asia.
MARSH
The unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies named Ailsa
King as chief client officer, UK & Ireland.
THE CONSULTING CONSORTIUM
The UK-based specialist regulatory consultancy appointed
Phil Deeks as technical director to its advisory team.
SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK
The kingdom's oldest lender said its managing director,
Bernd Van Linder, will leave the bank on Dec. 31 after
submitting his resignation.
(Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)