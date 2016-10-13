MOVES- Liberty Specialty Markets, IFSWF, MUFG Investor Services

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
LIBERTY SPECIALTY MARKETS
The insurance company named Miguel Alvarez head of business development, reinsurance, to be based in Cologne, Germany.
INTERNATIONAL FORUM OF SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS
The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) named Duncan Bonfield chief executive of the secretariat.
MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES
The global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group named Damian McAree executive director, business development, EMEA.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
