MOVES- Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon Investment, Pimco, State Street Corp

Oct 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT

The unit of Bank of New York appointed Olivier Cassin as head of institutional distribution, Europe.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank, which recently rose to become Brazil's No. 2 broker by trading volume, has hired Nilton David as a managing director to head trading desk activities in the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC

The company said it named Leah Fuhlbrugge as associate director of marketing and client service to support the company's North American client base in its New York office.

PIMCO

Global investment management firm and unit of German insurer Allianz SE named Alice Cavalier senior vice president in its alternatives team.

JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm appointed Alejandro Arevalo as a fund manager to build out its emerging market debt capabilities.

STATE STREET CORP

The financial services firm appointed Aisling Keane head of alternative investment solutions, APAC. [nL4N1CN401}

TRADE FINANCE SOLUTIONS INC

The company named Rebecca Mackenzie senior credit director of its UK-based unit, effective immediately.

MOELIS & CO

The investment bank has hired seasoned executive Shlomo Yanai, most recently of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , to join the firm as a senior adviser, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. (Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)