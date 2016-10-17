MOVES- Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon Investment, Pimco, State Street Corp

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNY MELLON INVESTMENT
The unit of Bank of New York appointed Olivier Cassin as head of institutional distribution, Europe.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank, which recently rose to become Brazil's No. 2 broker by trading volume, has hired Nilton David as a managing director to head trading desk activities in the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC
The company said it named Leah Fuhlbrugge as associate director of marketing and client service to support the company's North American client base in its New York office.
PIMCO
Global investment management firm and unit of German insurer Allianz SE named Alice Cavalier senior vice president in its alternatives team.
JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm appointed Alejandro Arevalo as a fund manager to build out its emerging market debt capabilities.
STATE STREET CORP
The financial services firm appointed Aisling Keane head of alternative investment solutions, APAC. [nL4N1CN401}
TRADE FINANCE SOLUTIONS INC
The company named Rebecca Mackenzie senior credit director of its UK-based unit, effective immediately.
MOELIS & CO
The investment bank has hired seasoned executive Shlomo Yanai, most recently of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , to join the firm as a senior adviser, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. (Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.