MOVES-BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan

(Adds Credit Suisse, D.A. Davidson)
Oct 18 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The international bank appointed James Seagrave as managing
director and global head of financial sponsors in its financial
institutions coverage business.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank has named Edwin Yeung as director, U.S. and
European credit trading, to establish a new credit trading desk
in Hong Kong, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank named Stephen Swift head of global finance
for Asia Pacific, effective Jan. 1, Reuters IFR reported.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The financial group appointed Bader Alamoudi as senior
country officer for Saudi Arabia and general manager of JPMorgan
Chase Bank's Riyadh branch.
D.A. DAVIDSON
The investment firm named Monte Giese as president of its
equity capital markets group.
PEMBERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management group hired Ben Gulliver as portfolio
manager.
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
The fund manager named Henri Marcoux to the newly created
position of deputy managing director.
(Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)