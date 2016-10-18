MOVES-BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan

(Adds Credit Suisse, D.A. Davidson)

Oct 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The international bank appointed James Seagrave as managing director and global head of financial sponsors in its financial institutions coverage business.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The bank has named Edwin Yeung as director, U.S. and European credit trading, to establish a new credit trading desk in Hong Kong, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank named Stephen Swift head of global finance for Asia Pacific, effective Jan. 1, Reuters IFR reported.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The financial group appointed Bader Alamoudi as senior country officer for Saudi Arabia and general manager of JPMorgan Chase Bank's Riyadh branch.

D.A. DAVIDSON

The investment firm named Monte Giese as president of its equity capital markets group.

PEMBERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management group hired Ben Gulliver as portfolio manager.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

The fund manager named Henri Marcoux to the newly created position of deputy managing director. (Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)