MOVES- Bank Of America, Lyxor Group, Principal Global Investors

Oct 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Diego De Giorgi has become sole head of global investment
banking as the previous co-head Karim Assef takes on a chairman
role, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The bank also reshuffled its debt capital markets team,
appointing Andrew Karp and Brendan Hanley as co-heads of global
DCM, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The British asset manager, which is a unit of Standard Life
Plc, named Scott Conlon as North American investment
specialist.
LYXOR GROUP
The asset management company appointed Adam Laird as head of
Northern Europe ETF Strategy.
PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc
named Suresh Singh as head of funds distribution for
Asia.
(Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)