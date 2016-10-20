MOVES- Axis Insurance, JLT Re, Rowan Dartington

Oct 20 The following financial services industry
AXIS INSURANCE
The unit of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd named Tracy
Harrington Cloud senior vice president of international
distribution and broker management.
JLT RE
The unit of Jardine Lloyd Thompson appointed Graeme
Harley as managing director, PT JLT Re Indonesia.
ROWAN DARTINGTON
The Investment management company said it hired John
Cowmeadow as managing director for Rowan Dartington Signature,
the firm's discretionary management arm for IFAs.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The private equity investor named Tricia Patrick managing
director of its retail, consumer and leisure investment team in
North America.
