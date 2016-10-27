MOVES-Mizuho, BofA Merrill, Credit Suisse, Willis Towers Watson

Oct 27 The following financial services industry
MIZUHO AMERICAS
The company, which is a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc
, appointed Alan Roche as a managing director to its
Japanese corporate banking business.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The investment bank has appointed Karin Kimbrough as head of
investment strategy for Merrill Lynch Wealth
Management.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
The financial services company said Thibaut de Gaudemar
would rejoin as vice-chairman of its EMEA capital markets
solutions division in November.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset management company named Mirjam Klijnsma head of
EMEA implementation services.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
Willis Towers named Daniel Ohana senior vice president of
its investment banking business, Willis Capital Markets &
Advisory.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)