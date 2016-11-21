MOVES-ICAP, MUFG, Mountain View Capital, PiP, BNY Wealth

(Adds BNY Mellon Wealth Management)
ICAP PLC
The UK-based voice and electronic dealer-broker named Stuart
Connolly head of client product development for its post trade
risk and information (PTRI) division.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP
MUFG named Christopher Marks managing director and head of
emerging markets, EMEA, in its banking arm.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CAPITAL HOLDINGS
The firm named David Bennett and Michael Riley managing
directors of its risk analytics team.
PENSIONS INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM
The UK infrastructure investment business developed by
pension schemes named Paul Gill as an investment manager,
working on a mixture of debt structuring and equity investments.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company, which is part of the investment management unit
of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Stephanie Giroux to
lead its regional portfolio managers serving the high net worth
residents of Westchester, New York and Fairfield County,
Connecticut.
