MOVES-Citigroup, Lazard, Bank Hapoalim, StormHarbour

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The U.S. bank has promoted fintech investor Vanessa Colella to lead Citi Ventures, a division that backs young financial technology companies.
LAZARD LTD
The asset manager appointed Garrett Baker as head of middle market telecommunications, media and technology at its financial advisory unit, Lazard Middle Market LLC.
BANK HAPOALIM BM
The Israeli bank named lawyer Oded Eran as its new chairman, replacing Yair Seroussi who is stepping down at the end of the year after the bank was reprimanded for its handling of a sexual harassment complaint.
STORMHARBOUR SECURITIES
The global markets and financial advisory firm is set to launch a loan franchise with the hire of Paul Martin of Four Square Brokerage, the company announced. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.