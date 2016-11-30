MOVES-RBC Global Asset Management, Gunvor Group, Exiger, Standard Chartered

Nov 30 The following financial services industry
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada
said on Wednesday it had appointed four new executives to
strengthen its U.S. institutional sales team.
GUNVOR GROUP
The Swiss-based commodities trader has hired Rich Brockmeyer
to head North American natural gas trading at its Stamford
office, according to a source.
EXIGER
The regulatory risk and compliance firm said it appointed
Richard Plansky to head its newly launched global investigations
practice.
PEACEABLE STREET CAPITAL
The private investment firm named Kelly Smith as president
of its Canada operations.
NEON UNDERWRITING LTD
The insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market said
Geoff Riddell would succeed John Mumford as non-executive
chairman, effective February.
JETSTONE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm named Igor Pikovsky chief risk
officer.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The financial services company has announced changes to its
corporate finance group as part of a move to cut headcount in
its global corporate and institutional banking division,
according to an internal memo issued on Tuesday and sources with
direct knowledge of the matter.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)