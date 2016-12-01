MOVES-Rothschild, StanChart, Wells Fargo, Moelis, Putnam Investments

Dec 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROTHSCHILD & CO
The financial adviser has appointed Michael Speller as head
of debt advisory, North America, a key target for expansion of
the Paris-headquartered firm's advisory services.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The financial services company has hired Barclays'
top regulatory lawyer, Chris Allen, as its new general counsel,
clients and products, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
MOELIS & CO
The boutique investment bank hired Credit Suisse M&A banker
Jay Finney as a managing director focusing on industrials.
WELLS FARGO & CO
James Strother, Wells Fargo's general counsel who had
originally planned to retire at year-end, will stay on
indefinitely in the position to deal with the fallout from a
sales scandal, according to a bank spokesman.
OANDA
The U.S.-based online foreign exchange company named Neil
McDonald as global head of trading and quantitative analytics.
PUTNAM INVESTMENTS
The U.S.-based investment manager named Samuel Cox and
Kathryn Lakin as co-directors of equity research.
UNIGESTION
The boutique asset manager appointed Miles O'Connor as
chairman to the board of Unigestion UK, based in London.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services company promoted Jonathan Hickman
to co-head of the southern region for its North American
restructuring division.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)