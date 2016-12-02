MOVES-Ernst & Young, HSBC, Stifel Financial

Dec 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting services firm said it appointed two senior
executives to its national tax department in the United States.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank has reshuffled its European bond syndicate desk,
according to an internal memo seen by IFR, as it continues to
reorganize its business following the arrival in May of Matthew
Westerman from Goldman Sachs as co-head of banking.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The investment bank said it hired two financial advisers at
the private client group office of its broker-dealer unit,
Stifel Nicolaus & Co Inc.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)