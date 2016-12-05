MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Fisch Asset Management

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank appointed Elly Hardwick head of innovation as part of a push to strengthen the business and accelerate the adoption of new technologies.
FISCH ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm, which specialises in credit research, appointed two chief executives to replace the outgoing Patrick Guegi, a move it says will support "future international expansion". (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
