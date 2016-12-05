MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Fisch Asset Management

Dec 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank appointed Elly Hardwick head of innovation as part of a push to strengthen the business and accelerate the adoption of new technologies.

FISCH ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm, which specialises in credit research, appointed two chief executives to replace the outgoing Patrick Guegi, a move it says will support "future international expansion".